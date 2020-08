FIRST ANNIVERSARY 2019 - 2020 BARBARA VICCIONE MOM We still see your face before us Your voice we long to hear... We miss and love you dearly. God knows, we wish you were here. Tears fall freely from our eyes, like a river filled with grief. Our only comfort now, is that, from pain, you've found relief. Missing You Your Family





