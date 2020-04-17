|
|
Vinton, Barbara (Anne Sweeney),
of North Providence, RI, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1938, in Worcester, MA. Barbara leaves her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Richard Vinton, and her two daughters: Maryann Vinton Lonks and her husband, Dr. John Lonks, of North Providence, RI, and Anne Vinton Roth and her husband, Alan Roth, of Wallingford, CT. She also leaves her four beloved grandchildren: Sara Lonks Wong and her husband Andrew; Richard Lonks; Michael Roth and his wife Lisa; and James Roth and his fiance Ashley; as well as her two great-grandsons MJ and Luke Roth. Barbara also is survived by her loving and dedicated sister, Katherine Sweeney Zaterka, and her husband, Paul, of Apex, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church, Providence, RI at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Holy Trinity School, 11 North Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT, 06492, where her daughter Anne is the second grade teacher. Barbara was a CCD teacher herself and a devout supporter of Catholic school education. For complete obituary please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020