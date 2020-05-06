|
HAWKES, JR. , BARRY C.
90, of Warwick, RI, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Fatima Hospital, North Providence, RI. He was the son the late Barry C. and Doris E. (Kyes) Hawkes. He was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from Builders Iron Foundry.
He was predeceased by his brothers Warren H. (Doris) Hawkes, Russell A. Hawkes, and George R. Hawkes.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020