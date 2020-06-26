Barry Cohen

COHEN, BARRY
88, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Dress) Cohen for 67 years. Born in Boston, MA, a son of the late David and Rose (Weinstein) Cohen, he had lived in Providence, previously living in Cranston. He was founder and president of P&B Manufacturing Co. in the 1950s, starting in the humble beginnings of his parents' cellar. He grew the business and employed hundreds of his fellow Rhode Islanders. He was owner of Alison Reed Group as well as other local companies, until retirement. He was known as the "Gentleman of the Jewelry Business." He was a member of the Manufacturers, Jewelers and Silversmiths of RI. Barry was co-chair of the Israeli Bond movement in the 1960s. He was a member of Temple Sinai in Cranston for over 60 years. He had many philanthropic endeavors. Barry was a graduate of Hope High School, Class of '49 and Bryant College.
Barry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Devoted father of Lawrence (Maryann), Holly, Mitchell, and Sharon (Jennifer). Loving grandfather of Benjamin, Edward, Liberty, and David. Dear brother of Charlotte Cohen. Brother-in law-of Samuel and Jeffrey Dress.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Animal Rescue of RI, P.O. Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880 or HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.