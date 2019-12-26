|
RICCI, BARRY JOHN
62, of Foster, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a courageous 18 month battle with brain cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
Mr. Ricci served as Superintendent of Chariho Regional School District for nearly 15 years after joining the Chariho family as Assistant Superintendent in 2001. He was a devoted educator who put the well-being and success of his students first. Under his leadership, Chariho was recognized both locally and nationally for its scholastic excellence. Friends, colleagues, and students will miss him dearly. He will always be a Chariho Charger.
Barry was married to his beloved wife, Lisa, for 35 years. He is survived by his two sons, Christopher and his wife Diana; and Michael and his wife Jessica. He was also the adored Papa of his grandson, Samuel John. Raised in North Providence, he was the son of John and V. Evelyn Ricci. He was the brother of Debra Maio and her husband Michael. He was the son-in-law of Dick and Marie Mazzarella. His beautiful family included cherished sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nephews and his niece.
Barry was a communicant of Holy Apostles Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28th from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Steven Toms Brain Tumor Research Fund at 139 Point Street, Providence, RI 02903 in honor of Barry J. Ricci. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019