Barry Nelson Sr. Obituary
NELSON, BARRY Sr.
84 of Cranston passed away on Aug 8th. He was the husband of the late Evelyn H. (Capobianco) Nelson and son of the late Alfred A. Nelson, Sr. and Doris M. (O'Brien) Nelson. He was the father of Barry Jr. (Mirella) USAF Ret. of Falls Church, VA, Chris Nelson (Valeria) and the late Alan Nelson of Cranston. He was the grandfather of Jessica and Marco Nelson of Falls Church, VA and Crystal Quinn of Cranston. He is also survived by his siblings Alfred A. Nelson, Jr. (Madelyn) of Dennis, MA, Paula Senesi of Cranston and Wendy Hughes (Edward) of North Kingston, RI. A graduate of Bryant College and retired US Government Employee, he worked for many years at RISD Museum before retiring in 2009. An avid volunteer, he was a 25-year board member of CLCF, serving as President during construction of its headquarters. He was a Cranston National Little League baseball coach and an officer in the RI and NE AHAUS. Until recently, he was an active "Meals on Wheels" volunteer. He was a US Army Veteran serving in occupied Germany during the Korean War and was a member of Kelley-Gazzerro VFW Post 2812 and of American Legion Post No. 1. Calling hours were respectfully omitted and burial was private at Barry's request. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
