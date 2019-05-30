|
|
Lama, Barry Thomas
Barry T. Lama, 59, of Warwick passed into eternal life on May 27, 2019. He was the husband of Claudia L. (Church) Lama.
The funeral for Barry will be Saturday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in the Holy Family Parish Church, Walcott Street at 10:00 am. His burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. The calling hours for Mr. Lama will be Friday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. For full obituary please visit:
manning-heffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019