Glucksman, Barry Zion
born November 1, 1942, in New Bedford, MA, passed away on June 2 at the age of 77. He had been valiantly battling MS for 27 years without complaint, but complications from COVID took Barry too soon.
Barry was the son of the late David and Pearl (Bekelman) Glucksman. The family moved from New Bedford to Providence, when he was four years old. He graduated from Hope High School in 1960 and Providence College in 1964.
Barry and Suzanne (Schwartz) had been happily married since 1966. Barry worked in sales for Rhode Island's long-vibrant jewelry industry.
He balanced the challenges of work with a busy home life. He and Suzanne
raised three boys. He especially enjoyed family gatherings with his older sister the late Sylvia Feingold, whose children Arnold, Robert, and Sharon, knew him as "Uncle Barry" even though they were all about the same age, and his brother Albert, whose children Anne, Mark, William, and Michael, sadly miss their Uncle's smile and out-going personality.
Barry enjoyed sailing in Narragansett Bay and physical fitness. His MS diagnosis didn't stop him from exercising. He enjoyed swimming and even won a gold in the RI Senior Olympics.
Barry leaves behind Suzanne (Schwartz) his beloved wife of 54 years, his cherished sons, treasured daughters-in-law and adored grandchildren: Richard and Priscilla, Hannah, and Ella; Daniel and Jennifer, Eddie, and Oz, and; Andrew and Lucia, Ethan, and Thayer. He was the beloved brother of his late sister Sylvia and late brother-in-law Joseph Feingold, and leaves behind his loving big brother Albert and his wife Barbara, of Barrington, a sister-in-law Beverly Paige (Monticello, New York) and sister- and brother-in-law Mindy and Howard Schwartz (Coral Springs, FL) and many loving nieces and nephews.
His family is truly appreciative to all the care-givers, family, and many friends - including those at the MS Dream Center - who shared in providing care and compassion throughout the years. Most recently, Barry lived at Steere House in Providence. His entire family is deeply grateful for the staff members' warmth, sensitivity, and attentive care.
Due to the corona crisis, his funeral service will be private, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safer for us to come together. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either:
Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, "General Activities Fund," 100 Borden St., Providence, RI 02903; or MS Dream Center, 155 Gansett Ave., Cranston, RI 02901
For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.