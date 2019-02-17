|
|
Catanzaro, Bartholomew "Jules"
formerly of Providence, RI, died February 9, 2019 at his residence in Port Richey, Florida.
Bart was a hair stylist for many years in Providence and a long-time resident of the Regency Apartments. He was also an investment advisor, avid reader and world traveler. Born in Providence RI, he was the son of the late Andrew Catanzaro and Rose (Catanzaro) Catanzaro. Predeceased by his dear sister and brother, Concetta "Connie" Enos and Phillip Catanzaro, he is survived by many cousins and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 18th at 10:00am at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 48 Highland St., West Warwick, RI 02893. Entombment will be at the Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours are omitted. Contributions in Bart's memory may be made to the Providence Public Library. Funeral services provided by Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019