|
|
PETRARCA, BEATRICE A. (PILLA)
88, a lifelong resident of Pontiac Village, Warwick, passed surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Angelo E. Petrarca.
She was the mother of Maria G. Dawson, Robert W. Petrarca, Richard M. Petrarca and his wife Ngoc and the late David S. Petrarca. Grammy of Cara Beatrice Dawson and Lauren T. Petrarca. Sister of the late William Pilla, Nicholas Pilla, and Christina Petrarca. Relatives and friends invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St. West Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. Full obituary iannotti.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019