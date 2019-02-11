|
Ricci, Beatrice Anne (Simonelli)
Ricci, Beatrice A (Simonelli) 87, of Rancho Santa Margarita, California passed away peacefully on February 5 2019 at her home. Beatrice is survived by her loving husband Americo
M. Ricci, 93, married 69 years. Born in Providence, RI she is the daughter of the late Arthur and Adeline (Moratto) Simonelli and sister of the late Frances (Simonelli) Vona. Beatrice was a beloved mother to her four children,John A Ricci, Lynda A Ricci,Michael A Ricci,and Christina A Ricci (Campagnone). Grandmother of Tara Ricci, Jeremy Ricci, Morgan Ricci, Anthony Pitassi, Danielle Campagnone and Ronnie Campagnone. Beatrice has 6
greatgrand children, and 1 great great grandchild. She also was an adoring Aunt to Sandra (Vona) Baumann, and the late Paula (Vona) Zazzarino and Donna (Vona) Thompson.
People will forever remember Beatrice for her strength, warmth, wit and beauty. To know her was simply to love her. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She had a great ability to love, she was always in prayer and had great faith in God.
Beatrice was very proud of her Italian Rhode Island heritage and loved Frank Sinatra, and just like Frank, Beatrice did it her way.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2019