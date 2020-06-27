Beatrice M. (Cartier) Choiniere
CHOINIERE, BEATRICE M. (CARTIER)
88, formerly of Cranston. passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Choiniere. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late James and Emma (Richard) Cartier.
Beatrice worked at the former RI Hospital Trust Bank for 15 years and later for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of RI Human Resource Department for 12 years before retiring. She also received her BA in Business Administration from the University of RI.
She was the devoted mother of Edward C. Choiniere of North Kingstown, Mark J. Choiniere (Cindy) of Calhan, CO, and Jay M. Choiniere (Victoria) of Bradenton, FL; cherished grandmother of five; and loving great-grandmother of eight.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 100 Borden St., Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
