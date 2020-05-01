|
|
Jardin, Beatrice M.
101, a lifelong Smithfield resident, died on April 28, 2020 at Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Repoza) Jardin and sister of the late Evelyn Soito.
Bea was employed at Worcester Textile and Allendale Mill. She then worked as a hostess at the Robbins Funeral Home for 25 years before retiring.
She is survived by many cousins.
Funeral services and burial will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020