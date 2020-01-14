|
|
TERAULT, BEATRICE M.
94, formerly of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kent Regency, Warwick. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Burial will take place in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Warren. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pawtuxet Valley Emergency Food, 1293 Main St., West Warwick, RI 02893. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020