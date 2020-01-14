The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Terault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. Terault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. Terault Obituary
TERAULT, BEATRICE M.
94, formerly of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kent Regency, Warwick. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Burial will take place in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Warren. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pawtuxet Valley Emergency Food, 1293 Main St., West Warwick, RI 02893. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now