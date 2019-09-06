Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Palmieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice (Parthen) Palmieri

Send Flowers
Beatrice (Parthen) Palmieri Obituary
PALMIERI, BEATRICE (PARTHEN)
It is with heavy hearts the family of Beatrice Palmieri announces her passing on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Palmieri, Sr. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was a daughter of the late Gus and Ruth (Theoharis) Parthen. Beatrice worked in the accounting department for E.H. Ashley Company, Inc for over forty years. She was a graduate of Central High School.
We know her fellow angels are keeping her safe and Beatrice will be lovingly remembered by her son, Ralph Palmieri, Jr. and his wife Andrea and her daughter Julie Anne Iaciofano and her husband Joseph, her grandson Ralph Palmieri III and his wife Jacqueline, and granddaughters Rhea Palmieri. and Jamie, Jianna and Jenna Iaciofano and great-grandchildren Mason, Vienna, and Willow Palmieri, and sister of Jennie Atsales of Florida. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.