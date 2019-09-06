|
|
|
PALMIERI, BEATRICE (PARTHEN)
It is with heavy hearts the family of Beatrice Palmieri announces her passing on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Palmieri, Sr. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was a daughter of the late Gus and Ruth (Theoharis) Parthen. Beatrice worked in the accounting department for E.H. Ashley Company, Inc for over forty years. She was a graduate of Central High School.
We know her fellow angels are keeping her safe and Beatrice will be lovingly remembered by her son, Ralph Palmieri, Jr. and his wife Andrea and her daughter Julie Anne Iaciofano and her husband Joseph, her grandson Ralph Palmieri III and his wife Jacqueline, and granddaughters Rhea Palmieri. and Jamie, Jianna and Jenna Iaciofano and great-grandchildren Mason, Vienna, and Willow Palmieri, and sister of Jennie Atsales of Florida. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019