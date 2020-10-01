PAQUIN, BEATRICE "BEA" (SEVIGNY)
92, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Austin F. Paquin to whom she was married to for 50 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Bertha (Gaumond) Sevigny, she happily resided in Cumberland (Owen Drive) for 54 years. The family would like to thank the staff at Atria Lincoln Place where Bea resided the last 5 years for their compassionate care and support.
Bea was the loving mother to Mark Paquin and his wife Marie Anne, Patricia Lambrou and her husband Steve, and Michael Paquin and his wife Caryn all residing in Cumberland. She was the adoring grandmother to Courtney Paquin and her fiancé Daniel Polucha, Stephanie Gagnon and her husband Joshua, Stacie Downing and her husband Zachary, Ashley Paquin, Kayla McCarthy and her husband Daniel, Kelsie Zirolli and her husband Steven, and Jacob Paquin. Bea was the proud great-grandmother to Austin, Raeleigh, Maddox, River, Oaklyn, Forest, Wyatt, Eleanor and the late Emilia. She was the sister of Georgette "Didi" Knol and was proceeded by her other siblings Lucille Sevigny and J. Robert "Bob" Sevigny.
Bea defined her life with the devotion and unconditional love she felt for her family and friends. As a devoted grandmother, Grandma Bea never missed a game, recital, concert, or birthday. She loved to garden, paint, sew, and travel. Bea always saw the beauty in life in so many different ways.
As a communicant of St. John Vianney Church, she enjoyed her time spent as a member of the St. John Vianney Seniors Club. Friends and family will remember her for her quick wit, sense of humor, and kind spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. For complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
.