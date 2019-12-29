|
|
PELENI, BEATRICE
81, of Cranston passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Anthony Peleni.
Born in Cranston she was the daughter of the late Sebastiao and Maria (Gomes) Alves.
Beatrice was employed at Calart Flowers working with floral arrangements.
She was the loving mother of Stephen Peleni and Kimberly Peleni; loving grandmother of one granddaughter; and dear sister of Edward Alves and the late Anthony Alves.
Funeral service from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are MONDAY MORNING FROM 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019