KIMBALL, BEAU T.
72, passed away, Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen C. (Carbone) Kimball. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was a son of the late Wayne and Catherine (Williamson) Kimball. Mr. Kimball was an elementary school teacher in the villages of Good News Bay and Napakiak, Alaska for four years. He has been a Greenville resident since 1993.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his children, Tara A. Clift and her husband Clifford of Greenville, Trevor J. Kimball and his wife Dr. Jean Resnevic of Lincoln and Frank M. Kimball of Los Angeles, CA. He was the grandfather of William Clift, Ava Clift and Audrey Kimball. Mr. Kimball was the brother of Karyl Gadecki, Elyn Nalle, Jay Kimball, Roy Kimball and the late Lee Kimball.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:30am.
Inurnment will be private.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019