ARON, BELLA
96, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Greenwood Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Aron. Born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Abel and Sarah (Kadesevitiz) Silver, she was a longtime resident of Warwick. She was a cashier for Anderson Little for 26 years, retiring in 1990. Bella was a graduate of Commercial High, in Worcester, MA. She was a Charter Member of the former Temple Am David, former president of the Warwick Social Seniors and the Shalom Tenants Association. Bella also volunteered at RSVP and the RI Blood Center.
Devoted mother of Jay Aron and his wife, Mary, of Warwick, Richard Aron and his wife, Linda, of Naples, FL, Ronna (Aron) Schaffer and her husband, Howard, of Attleboro, MA. Dear sister of the late Solomon Silver, Jack Silver and Tillie Sterling. Loving grandmother of Tara Schaffer and her partner Frank Crisafulli, Elana Schaffer and her partner Walt Callenius, Abraham Aron, M.D. and his fiancee Maggie Stevenson, M.D., Elizabeth (Aron) Gruenbaum, PhD. and her husband, Kory, and the late Sara Aron. Great grandmother of Michael and Adam Gruenbaum and Max Crisafulli.
Funeral services will be held THURSDAY at 10:30 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Shiva will be observed at 1 Shalom Drive, Warwick – Shalom 2 building, on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 1-3 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019