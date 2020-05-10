|
Overton III, Benjamin E.
Benjamin E. Overton III, of Warwick RI, passed away on April 16, 2020, following a battle with Covid-19.
Born in Philadelphia on March 9, 1955, Benjamin was the oldest child of Benjamin Overton Jr. and Shirley (Temple) Overton. Benjamin was an accomplished cook, a passionate jazz lover and a devoted Red Sox fan. During his long career in both insurance and auto sales, Benjamin made a lasting impression on countless customers and developed enduring friendships with a large network of coworkers and business associates.
A Master Mason, Benjamin was a member of Star in the East Lodge in New Bedford, Massasoit-Narragansett Lodge in Fall River, and Masonic Lodges and Adoniram Royal Arch Chapter in New Bedford.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers Ralph and Marc and his sister Adrianne Lynn. He is survived by his wife Susan; his brothers Frederick and Jerome; his sons Benjamin, William, Nathaniel and Christopher; and his grandsons Benjamin, David and Joshua. Benjamin also leaves his beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins, and innumerable friends. Benjamin touched the lives of so many during his time with us, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020