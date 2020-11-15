ESTEBAN, BENJAMIN F.
70, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Deva (Edquilang) Esteban. Born in San Narciso, Zambales, Philippines he was the son of the late Federico and Felicidad (Fabie) Esteban.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. The visitation and Funeral Service will be live streamed through Nardolillo Funeral Home Facebook page. (www.Facebook.com/nardolillofh
)
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.