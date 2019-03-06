|
DELANEY, BENJAMIN J.
31, of Attleboro, MA formerly of North Kingstown, passed away on March 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jessica G. (Wong) Delaney.
Born in Warwick, he was the son of Mark W. and Nancy L. (Dyl) Delaney of Saunderstown.
Ben received both a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from the University of Rhode Island. He was a CPA for KLR in Providence.
He was an avid guitar player, loved cars and enjoyed skiing, golfing and bike riding.
In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves a son, Liam Paul Delaney; two sisters, Caroline Gauthier and her husband Andrew of Attleboro and Nicole Delaney and her husband TevinHagemoser of Coventry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Liam Delaney Scholarship Trust, 1300 Division Road, Suite 203, West Warwick, RI 02893 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019