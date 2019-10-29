|
LAVIGNE, BENJAMIN P. "BEN"
age 22, of Coventry, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from a pre-existing heart condition. He was born on December 28, 1996 in Providence to David and Michele Lavigne, and was the loving brother of Sarah Lavigne. He was a graduate of La Salle Academy, and Keene State College, where he majored in criminal justice, with a minor in Spanish.
Ben lived his life to the fullest. A longtime soccer player and fitness enthusiast, Ben was captain of the Keene State club soccer team. Ben sought adventure through various activities, including: billiards, snow skiing, golf, slalom water skiing, and travel to Costa Rica and Israel, among other destinations. He volunteered for both the Special Olympics and Khadarlis for Sierra Leone. He made friends wherever he went. Once you became a friend of his, it was for life. Anyone would attest, his laughter was contagious and his smile, permanent. In the last month of his life, he began coaching for NEFC, as well as training for the Police Academy, and was in preparation for his final interview with the Pawtucket Police.
Benjamin is survived by his parents and sister, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves his maternal grandfather, Harold Lerner, of Plainville, Massachusetts, his beloved dog Bea, and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
The visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 4-7pm at Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3), Coventry, Rhode Island, 02816. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am on Thursday, October 31st, at Saints John and Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, Rhode Island, 02816. A celebration of Ben's life will be held at Ben's home on Saturday, November 2nd from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring the memory of Ben with a donation to: Boston Children's Hospital or The . iannottifh.com
