CARBONE, BENJAMIN S.

lifelong resident of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, May 29th at the age of 95 with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of the late Carolina (Cavallaro) Carbone. Son to the late Francesco Carbone and Carmella (Robbilitto) Carbone. He is survived by son, Steven B. Carbone and former wife Christine Carbone of Scituate, RI, daughter Sharon (Nichols) Souza. He was a loving grandfather to Stephanie (Nichols) Marcello, Stacey (Nichols) Benevides, Kerri Carbone and Joseph Carbone and his wife Annalisa. He was a great-grandfather of 5 and one expected. He was a wonderful brother-in-law to Charles Cavallaro, his wife Ethel of Johnston, James Cavallaro, his wife Janet, and sister-in-law Dotty Carbone. He was father in law to Francis Nichols and the late David Souza and brother of the late Joseph Carbone. He leaves many family and friends whom he adored.

He was a veteran and served in the Army Air Force, he was honored for his service in World War II more than 70 years ago. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed on Friday, November 9, 2018 presented Benjamin "Benny" Carbone with medals he earned for his actions during the war. During the November 9th ceremony, Benny received several medals and awards, including: the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Star & Silver Star Attachment; World War II Victory Medal; Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII; Good Conduct medal; Marksmanship Badge & Rifle Bar; and the Army Aviation Badge Basic.

Benny joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943 at the age of 19. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 15th Air Force, 98th Bomb Group, 344 Squadron in Lecce, Italy, and completed 50 combat missions as a ball turret gunner on a B-24 aircraft, a long-range bomber known as "the Liberator," by the time he was 20 years old. As a ball turret gunner, Staff Sgt. Carbone was charged with protecting the plane from enemy fighter aircraft and operated out of a cramped glass bubble jutting out of the plane with two .50 caliber machine guns.

After being honorably discharged from the service on October 25, 1945 Benny began his life-long career as a Master Plumber where he started a company with his brother called the "Carbone Brothers." After ten years, he became the Plumbing Inspector for the City of Providence, a job he held for 25 years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the UCT for 68 years. He was a Past President of Providence Council 67 and served as the Publicity Director for the New England Regional presidents for many years. Later, he was known for taking photos at all of the events. He participated in the RI Fire Chiefs Honor Flight "Juliet" on May 30, 2015. He has spoken to students at many schools and colleges in RI about WWII history.

Benny was an amazing hero to his nation and to his family and friends. He lived a wonderful life and was so brave in his last days. His memory will live on in all of us.

In lieu flowers donations made to RI Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub 150 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907

Published in The Providence Journal from May 31 to June 2, 2019