The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Saccoccia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Saccoccia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Saccoccia Obituary
SACCOCCIA, BENJAMIN
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (Behm) Saccoccia.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now