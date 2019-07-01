|
SACCOCCIA, BENJAMIN
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (Behm) Saccoccia.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 1, 2019