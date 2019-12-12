Home

Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home
495 Park Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
(508) 994-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Benvinda P. Fernandes

FERNANDES, Benvinda P.
Benvinda P. (Pires) Fernandes, 97, of East Providence, formerly of New Bedford, MA passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Fernandes.
Born in Brava, Cape Verde, the daughter of the late Viola Pires, she immigrated to the United States in 1957 and lived in New Bedford for many years before moving to East Providence ten years ago.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church.
Mrs. Fernandes was formerly employed by Valor Manufacturing as a stitcher until her retirement in 1980.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria DePina and her husband Teodoro of East Providence; two grandsons, Bruce DePina and Donald DePina; four great-grandchildren, Cheryl, Shaun, Christopher, and Nicholas; a great-great-grandson, Adrien; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Juvita Leitao, Maria DeSousa, Leopoldina Gomes, Beatrice Martins, Henrique Pires, Manuel Pires, Joao Pires, David Pires, and Francisco Oliveira, and her dear friend, Virginia Kennard.
Her Funeral will be held on Monday Dec. 16th at 8 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, followed by her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church at 9 AM. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Sunday Dec. 15th from 2-6 PM. Kindly omit flowers. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
