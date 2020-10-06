1/1
Berc Ketli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KETLI, BERC
95, of West Warwick, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Takuhi (Zipci) Ketli. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, he was the son of the late Levon and Yeranuhi (Papazyan) Ketli.
Berc was a merchant in the wholesale leather industry for many years.
Besides his wife, he was the dear twin brother of the late Vahe Ketli and his wife Carmen Ketli of Montreal; loving uncle of Michael Teferian and his wife Patricia of Narragansett; and dear cousin of Irma Basmaciyan of Montreal.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, Providence (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved