Berc Ketli

KETLI, BERC
95, of West Warwick, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Takuhi (Zipci) Ketli. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, he was the son of the late Levon and Yeranuhi (Papazyan) Ketli.
Berc was a merchant in the wholesale leather industry for many years.
Besides his wife, he was the dear twin brother of the late Vahe Ketli and his wife Carmen Ketli of Montreal; loving uncle of Michael Teferian and his wife Patricia of Narragansett; and dear cousin of Irma Basmaciyan of Montreal.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, Providence (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.