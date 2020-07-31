1/1
Bernadette V. (Dutille) Small
SMALL, BERNADETTE V. (DUTILLE)
96, of Smithfield, died on July 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Deacon William A. Small, Sr.
Born in Brunswick, ME, she was a daughter of the late Adolph and Marion (Belanger) Dutille and sister of the late Bernard Dutille and Anne Ryan.
Bernadette was a staff assistant for four Presidents at Rhode Island College for 15 years, retiring in 1985. She received a Bachelor's degree from Thomas Business College, Waterville, ME and attended the University of Bridgeport and Framingham State College.
Bernadette had written a column for The Waterville Morning Sentinel and was a member of the National Figure Skating Association, Maine Chapter. She was an elocutionist and a pilot, flying a Piper Trainer and a Cessna.
She is survived by three sons, Lee C. Small of Uxbridge, MA, William A. Small, Jr. of Esmond, RI, and John D. Small of Concord, MA, a granddaughter, Amy E. Ciarcia of Salem, CT, and four great-grandchildren, Christopher, Annalese, and Jonathan Ciarcia, and Reagan Mangenella.
Her funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
