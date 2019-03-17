LOFGREN, BERNARD A., "BERNIE"

93, of Pinehurst Road, Riverside, died peacefully on March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Burns) Lofgren.

Born in Dorchester, MA a son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Geist) Lofgren, he lived in Riverside since 1968.

Mr. Lofgren was a Television Technician for WJAR TV Channel 10 for 41 years before retiring in 1990.

Bernard was a communicant of St. Brendan Church.

Mr. Lofgren was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving during WWII.

He is survived by ten children, Linda F. Knight of Huntington Beach, Cal., Peter E. Lofgren of Norton, MA, Timothy J. Lofgren of Riverside, Marianne Simoes of Warwick, Stephen P. Lofgren of Pawtucket, Joseph D. Lofgren of Barrington, Christopher T. Lofgren of Riverside, John J. Lofgren of Westminster, Cal., Theresa M. Shorts of Riverside and Jo-Anne M. Moyher of Port St. Lucy, FL.; seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Norman, Conrad and Richard Lofgren.

His funeral will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Calling hours are Monday morning 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Bernard's memory to St. Brendan Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI 02915 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit the wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary