1/1
Bernard E. "Ted" Gannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gannon, Bernard E. "Ted"
84, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Joan (Maine) Gannon.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John L. and Esther (Levine) Gannon and brother of the late John "Jack" Gannon (Ret. PPD).
Ted graduated from Hope High School in Providence where he excelled in baseball and wrestling. He Honorably served in the US Navy aboard the USS Vesole DDR 878. He was a graduate of Salve Regina University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly served as a Providence Police Officer from 1958 – 1995, retiring as Chief, later serving as the Chief of the Burrillville Police Department from 1996 - 2012. He was a graduate of the FBI NA, 107th session, a lifelong member of the BPOE, and a member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman's Association.
He leaves his four children, Kelly Cummings, Daniel Gannon (Ret. PPD) and his wife Angela, Bernard "Ted" Gannon, Jr.(PPD) and his wife Elizabeth, and Michael "Mick" Gannon; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas (NPPD), Jake (USN), Alec, Cole, Jacklyn, Grace and Samuel; and a great granddaughter Elizabeth "Ellie".
Chief Gannon's funeral will begin on Friday at 8:15 from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, Providence. Burial, with military honors will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 3:00 – 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Elizabeth Community, One Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich RI 02818, or The RI Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence RI 02908 would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral
08:15 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Francis de Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 1, 2020
Saddened to read of Ted's passing. High school classmates and a great friend thru the years. My sincere condolences to the Gannon families.
Bob D'Adamo, CA
Friend
September 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Gannon family, it was a honor to know and work under you Chief....
Cornel Young (Ret PPD)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved