Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Bernard's life story with friends and family

Share Bernard's life story with friends and family



84, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Joan (Maine) Gannon.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John L. and Esther (Levine) Gannon and brother of the late John "Jack" Gannon (Ret. PPD).

Ted graduated from Hope High School in Providence where he excelled in baseball and wrestling. He Honorably served in the US Navy aboard the USS Vesole DDR 878. He was a graduate of Salve Regina University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly served as a Providence Police Officer from 1958 – 1995, retiring as Chief, later serving as the Chief of the Burrillville Police Department from 1996 - 2012. He was a graduate of the FBI NA, 107th session, a lifelong member of the BPOE, and a member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman's Association.

He leaves his four children, Kelly Cummings, Daniel Gannon (Ret. PPD) and his wife Angela, Bernard "Ted" Gannon, Jr. (PPD) and his wife Elizabeth, and Michael "Mick" Gannon; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas (NPPD), Jake (USN), Alec, Cole, Jacklyn, Grace and Samuel; and a great granddaughter Elizabeth "Ellie".

Chief Gannon's funeral will begin on Friday at 8:15 from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Francis De Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Burial, with military honors will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 3:00 – 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Elizabeth Community, One Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich RI 02818, or The RI Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence RI 02908 would be greatly appreciated.

For directions and online condolences please visit



Gannon, Sr., Bernard E. "Ted"84, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Joan (Maine) Gannon.Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John L. and Esther (Levine) Gannon and brother of the late John "Jack" Gannon (Ret. PPD).Ted graduated from Hope High School in Providence where he excelled in baseball and wrestling. He Honorably served in the US Navy aboard the USS Vesole DDR 878. He was a graduate of Salve Regina University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly served as a Providence Police Officer from 1958 – 1995, retiring as Chief, later serving as the Chief of the Burrillville Police Department from 1996 - 2012. He was a graduate of the FBI NA, 107th session, a lifelong member of the BPOE, and a member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman's Association.He leaves his four children, Kelly Cummings, Daniel Gannon (Ret. PPD) and his wife Angela, Bernard "Ted" Gannon, Jr. (PPD) and his wife Elizabeth, and Michael "Mick" Gannon; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas (NPPD), Jake (USN), Alec, Cole, Jacklyn, Grace and Samuel; and a great granddaughter Elizabeth "Ellie".Chief Gannon's funeral will begin on Friday at 8:15 from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Francis De Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Burial, with military honors will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 3:00 – 7:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Elizabeth Community, One Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich RI 02818, or The RI Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence RI 02908 would be greatly appreciated.For directions and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store