BROCCHI, BERNARD F.
55 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, he was the loving son of Frederick Brocchi and the late Sandra (Barra) Brocchi.
Besides his father, he is survived by a brother, Frederick Brocchi II., and sisters, Lisa Sweet and Lynn Brocchi.
His funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence, marianiandson.com
55 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, he was the loving son of Frederick Brocchi and the late Sandra (Barra) Brocchi.
Besides his father, he is survived by a brother, Frederick Brocchi II., and sisters, Lisa Sweet and Lynn Brocchi.
His funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence, marianiandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.