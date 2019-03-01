Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
North Main Street
Providence, RI
Harwood, Bernard
Bernard A. Harwood of Pawtucket died on February 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen T. (McKinnon) Harwood.
The funeral for Mr. Harwood will be Tuesday at 9:00am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond's Church, North Main Street, Providence at 10:00 am. His burial will be with full Military Honors in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. for the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
