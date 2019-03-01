|
|
Harwood, Bernard
Bernard A. Harwood of Pawtucket died on February 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen T. (McKinnon) Harwood.
The funeral for Mr. Harwood will be Tuesday at 9:00am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond's Church, North Main Street, Providence at 10:00 am. His burial will be with full Military Honors in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. for the full obituary visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019