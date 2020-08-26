1/1
Bernard J. "B.J." Boyd Jr.
BOYD, JR., BERNARD J. "B.J."
60, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Helen (McCarthy) Boyd of Lincoln and the late Bernard J. Boyd.
Mr. Boyd was a sales representative in the carpet industry for many years in Providence, Boston and Los Angeles.
He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Northeastern University.
Besides his mother, he is survived by four sisters, Nancy Cullion (Joseph) of Cumberland, Patricia Reid of Providence, his twin Margaret "Meg" Bernardi (Paul) of Narragansett, and Jane King (Jason) of Wakefield; and one brother, James Boyd (Joanna) of Wakefield.
He is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews to whom he was "Uncle B.J." and appreciated for his candor, quick wit, and slight wild streak: Kathleen and Michael Cullion, Allison and Nathan Reid, Molly Caruolo, Paul Bernardi IV, Julia Barnes, Jameson and Daniel Boyd, and Andrew and Charles King.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28 at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. His burial will be private in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests are required to wear a mask. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited to 120 people. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
