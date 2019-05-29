|
|
McNULTY, BERNARD J., "MAC"
89, of Johnston, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Bertha C. (Boudreau) McNulty for the past sixty-eight years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Cornelius C. and Helen S. (McCaffrey) McNulty.
Bernard served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean Conflict. A decorated soldier, he was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with Valor.
He worked as a special agent / criminal investigator for the U.S. Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service. Early in his federal career, he was assigned to the Inaugural detail in Washington, DC for President Lyndon B. Johnson. Bernie went on to serve as a Senior Supervisor for the State of RI, Dept of Human Services for many years before retiring. He was a longtime associate of the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Funeral Homes.
Bernie was a communicant of the former Saint Brigid's Church, Johnston, where he served as a parish trustee and on the finance committee. He was a member of the V.F.W., D.A.V., American Legion, Smithfield Elks Lodge 2359 and Cranston Knights of Columbus. He was a 1961 graduate of Bryant University.
In addition to his wife Bertha, he leaves a son, James B. McNulty and his wife Mary Jane; a sister, Patricia Kelly: grandsons, Sean McNulty, NPFD and Corey McNulty, JFD, and his wife Sarah, CFPD; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis McNulty. He was predeceased by his brothers, Cornelius "Red" McNulty and Eugene McNulty, and his daughter in law, Arlene J. McNulty.
The funeral will be held Friday, at 8:45 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial, with military honors, will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906 in his memory will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019