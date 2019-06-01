Home

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
3250 Post Rd
Warwick, RI
Resources
Bernard Jerome Brodeur


Bernard Jerome Brodeur
Bernard Jerome Brodeur Obituary
Brodeur, Bernard Jerome
90, of Warwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Jerome and Emelda (Parenteau) Brodeur. He was the loving husband of Maura P. (O'Donahue) Brodeur.
Bernard was a proud graduate of West Warwick High School. He served as the manager of the Goff Company for fourteen years and then as president of his own business, Masonry Masters Inc., until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick where he joyfully sang in the parish choir. Bernard had a generous spirit and gave blood faithfully every eight weeks to the Rhode Island Blood Center for many years, eventually reaching over ten gallons in donations.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children, Pamela Ignacio of Danielson, CT, Beth McGlynn of Sandwich, MA, Scott Brodeur of Lincoln, NE and Michele Carberry Cracraft, a sister, Fernand O'Connell of West Warwick, two brothers, Robert Brodeur of West Warwick and Richard Brodeur of Florida, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Mark Brodeur.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
