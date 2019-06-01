|
Brodeur, Bernard Jerome
90, of Warwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Jerome and Emelda (Parenteau) Brodeur. He was the loving husband of Maura P. (O'Donahue) Brodeur.
Bernard was a proud graduate of West Warwick High School. He served as the manager of the Goff Company for fourteen years and then as president of his own business, Masonry Masters Inc., until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick where he joyfully sang in the parish choir. Bernard had a generous spirit and gave blood faithfully every eight weeks to the Rhode Island Blood Center for many years, eventually reaching over ten gallons in donations.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children, Pamela Ignacio of Danielson, CT, Beth McGlynn of Sandwich, MA, Scott Brodeur of Lincoln, NE and Michele Carberry Cracraft, a sister, Fernand O'Connell of West Warwick, two brothers, Robert Brodeur of West Warwick and Richard Brodeur of Florida, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Mark Brodeur.
His funeral will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3250 Post Rd, Warwick, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 9AM-10:30AM. Interment will take place at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, are greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019