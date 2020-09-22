SWALES, JR., BERNARD V.
83, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Husband of Doris A. (Dupont) Swales; father of Cheryl A. Woulfe (James), Lynne M. Arabian (Jason), Jo-Anne Arruda, Geoffrey W. Swales (Elizabeth), and Sandra D. Swales: grandfather of 12;great-grandfather of 7; brother of the late Doris A. Estes; also survived by 2 sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Pandemic, Services will be private. Please omit flowers, Memorial donations to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com