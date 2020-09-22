1/1
Bernard V. Swales Jr.
SWALES, JR., BERNARD V.
83, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Husband of Doris A. (Dupont) Swales; father of Cheryl A. Woulfe (James), Lynne M. Arabian (Jason), Jo-Anne Arruda, Geoffrey W. Swales (Elizabeth), and Sandra D. Swales: grandfather of 12;great-grandfather of 7; brother of the late Doris A. Estes; also survived by 2 sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Pandemic, Services will be private. Please omit flowers, Memorial donations to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
