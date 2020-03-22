The Providence Journal Obituaries
Bernardino Giorno Obituary
GIORNO, BERNARDINO
88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at RI Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Creta) Giorno. Born in Piedimonte Matese, Italy, he was the son of the late Emanuele and Maria (D'Angelo) Giorno. Mr. Giorno was a former employee of Bulova Watch Company, then he retired from the Cranston School Department. He was a member of the Santa Maria Di Prata Society, Cranston.
Bernardino was the devoted father of Joseph Giorno and his partner Colleen Cahir of Cranston, Maria Moio and her husband Robert of Johnston, Connie Jacavone and her husband Dino of Scituate and Sandra Giorno of Cranston. He was the loving grandfather of Robert Moio III and his wife Katherine, Brianna Engley and her husband Zachary, Christina Giorno, Anthony Moio, Dino and Isabella Jacavone; loving great-grandfather of Jason Engley and Carmina Moio. He was the brother of Alessandra Costantini of Johnston, the late Luigi Giorno, Antonio Giorno, Emanuele Giorno, Annziatta Ganlli, Rose Montuoni.
His funeral and burial are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
