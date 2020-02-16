|
MANCINI, BERNARDINO "BENNY"
87, passed away February 12, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Juanita M. (Protano) Mancini; son of the late Armando and Marianna (DiMarzio) Mancini; loving father of Linda A. Mancini, Donna M. Mancini and the late Steven B. Mancini; father-in-law of Caroline Mancini; cherished grandfather of Tara, Traci, Kimberly, Robbie and his fiancée Fulya, Carissa, Kelsey and her husband Josh, and Derek; great-grandfather of Giovanni "Dino", Joey, Layla and soon-to-be Isabella; brother of John Mancini and the late Anthony, Armando, Ronald, Richard and David Mancini, Caroline Spinola and Aldeline Milazzo.
Benny's first love was spending time with his family and friends.
Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. with his funeral on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . For full obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020