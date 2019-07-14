|
|
Conlon, Bernice
Parnell- Bernice Belknap Conlon was born January 28, 1931 in East Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of George and Bertha Louise (Ballou) Crowley. Bernice is a decedent of the Ballou's of America and James Garfield. She grew up in Rhode Island. Bernice was united in marriage to John "Jack" Conlon on May 23, 1981 in Providence, Rhode Island. Bernice passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 88 years.
She is survived by eleven children: Dotty Uthoff, Parnell, Charles Martin, Marengo, Louise McDonald, Marengo, Charlotte Quigley, Rumford, RI, David Martin, Warwick, RI, Sheila Hinds, Turlock, CA, Marie LaChance, East Greenwich, RI, Joanne Kowal, Coventry, RI, James Martin, Parnell, Michelle Wright, Modesto, CA and Yvonne Noel, West Kingston, RI.
Service will be 10:30 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Iowa. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
Messages and tributes may sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019