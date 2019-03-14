|
|
Greenfield, Mrs. Bernice "Bunny"
Bernice "Bunny" Schaffer Greenfield of Athens passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at her residence. A native of Massachusetts and a resident of Rhode Island and of Athens since 1992. A graduate of Hope High in Providence Rhode Island, worked at Rhode Island Carbide Tool Company in Smithfield, RI for over 30 years as office manager, secretary and bookkeeper.
Survivors; Daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Ron Eibel; Grandchildren; Marcy Eibel, and Randy Eibel all of TN. Brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Rhonda Schaffer of Mass. and cherished nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Friday in Cedar Grove Cemetery with a visitation to follow from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Bernice-Greenfield Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019