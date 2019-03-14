Home

Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 745-5361
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
Bernice "Bunny" Greenfield


Bernice "Bunny" Greenfield Obituary
Greenfield, Mrs. Bernice "Bunny"
Bernice "Bunny" Schaffer Greenfield of Athens passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at her residence. A native of Massachusetts and a resident of Rhode Island and of Athens since 1992. A graduate of Hope High in Providence Rhode Island, worked at Rhode Island Carbide Tool Company in Smithfield, RI for over 30 years as office manager, secretary and bookkeeper.
Survivors; Daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Ron Eibel; Grandchildren; Marcy Eibel, and Randy Eibel all of TN. Brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Rhonda Schaffer of Mass. and cherished nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Friday in Cedar Grove Cemetery with a visitation to follow from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Bernice-Greenfield Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
