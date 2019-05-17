|
|
LEVINE, BERNICE HARRIS
Bernice Harris Levine, 93, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her loved husband of 70 years, Irving Levine. Bernice was also predeceased by her parents, Ruth and William Harris; her brother, Harold Harris; and her sister, Muriel Bregstein.
After spending her childhood in Providence, RI, Bernice attended the Lincoln School there, and then the University of Wisconsin. She then returned to New England and spent most of her adult life in Rehoboth, MA. She typically spent the winter months with her husband at their home in Palm Beach, FL.
Bernice enjoyed helping her husband with his handbag and luggage business in Fall River, MA. She also loved antiques and was an avid golfer who relished long walks outdoors. Known for her excellent taste and artistic skill, Bernice was a storehouse of useful advice that family members continue to use.
Bernice is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Harris of Providence, RI; her brother-in-law, Arthur Levine of West Orange, NJ; six nieces; and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held graveside on Sunday, May 19th at 12:00PM at Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Vascular Center or the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases, both at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019