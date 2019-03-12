|
|
ROY, BERNICE R. (KELLY)
age 90, of Spectacle Avenue, Warwick, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late James A. and Rose (Dufresne) Kelly, she lived in Warwick for over 65 years.
Mrs. Roy was employed at the former Leviton Manufacturing in Warwick for over 20 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen A. Landy of Warwick; two sons, William A. Roy, Jr. of Warwick and James K. Roy and his wife Jeannie, of Coventry; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019