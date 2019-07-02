|
|
FERRAGAMO, BERT
88, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Yvette C. (Lemay) Ferragamo for sixty-five years.
Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Roger and Carmella (DiPetrillo) Ferragamo.
Bert founded Bert Ferragamo Plumbing & Heating and was the former co-owner of Tool Craft with his brother-in-law Anthony Bertoldi.
He was the former President of the Master Plumbers Association and was a former member of the Scituate Rotary. Bert was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves two children, Bert P. Ferragamo and his partner Sheri Compagnone of Scituate and Paula M. Cavalloro and her husband Anthony of Johnston; a sister Elaine Bertoldi of Cranston; and three grandchildren, Jordan Lewis, Nicholas Ferragamo and Noelle Ferragamo. He was the brother of the late Richard Ferragamo.
The Ferragamo family would like to thank Bert's caregivers who took great care of him, Valarie, Gale, Lynn, Patricia and Amelia.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit: NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019