I was so sorry to hear of Bertha's passing. May the warm memories you
cherish serve to support, guide and heal you. With much sympathy.
DeANGELIS, BERTHA (SOSCIA)
89, of Cranston, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. DeAngelis. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Beatrice (Cardilli) Soscia.
Bertha worked in the jewelry industry before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her home, cutting the grass and gardening.
She was the devoted mother of Shirley Vallande and her husband Rocco of Rutland, MA, Patricia Ciccarelli and her husband William and Gale Guilmette and her husband Richard, all of Cranston; cherished grandmother of seven; loving great-grandmother of three; and also survived by four sisters and one brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 1291 Elmwood Ave., Cranston. (social distancing & mask required) Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd. – Suite 205A, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.