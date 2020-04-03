|
FRANCIS, BERTHA M.,
'Pinky' (Healy), 92, passed Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arthur T. Francis, Jr. Daughter of the late Vincent A. and Bertha M. (Larsen) Healy; mother of Susan D. Francis, Arthur "Tom" Francis, III (Beth), Vincent A. Francis (Kathleen), Raymond E. Francis (Mary Sharon), Elizabeth A. Stevens, the late David E. Stevens, and Carrie Lynn Francis; grandmother of Kerri-Lyn, Kevin, Vincent, Michael, Alexandra and Samuel Francis, Isabelle and Jasmine Stevens, Katharine Avanesov and Shana Dooley; great grandmother of Leo and Margot Avanesov, Ian and Gael Molina-Dooley; sister of Victoria Ellis and the late Claire L. Blackmer and Helen V. Bragger. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, April 3, 2020, which can be viewed in the video section of her obituary, on
A private service will be held for the family on Friday, April 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in St. Kevin Church, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020