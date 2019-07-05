|
VARONE, BERTHA M. (BONNER)
81, of River Bank Drive, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Varone.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Everett and Edith (Mellor) Bonner, she had lived in Cumberland since 2015, previously living in Pawtucket.
Mrs. Varone worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals including St. Joseph's Hospital, Providence. She was a graduate of the St. Joseph School of Nursing, and was a communicant of Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.
She is survived by three sons, Michael F. Varone, and his wife Linda, Thomas M. Varone, and Daniel S. Varone, and his wife Colleen, all of Cumberland; one sister, Virginia Lawton of Cumberland; six grandchildren, Michael, David, Kendra, Sarah, Victoria, and Raymond Varone; and four great grandchildren, Michael, Olivia, Connor and Ava Varone. She was the sister of the late Everett Bonner, Jr., William Bonner, Edith Tercyak, and Dorothy Landry.
Her funeral will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 5 to July 6, 2019