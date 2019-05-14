|
Gallup, Bertram Warren
Bertram Warren Gallup, 97, of Warwick, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born at home on May 21, 1921 in Providence, he was a son of the late, Bertram W. and Pauline (Ortelt) Gallup. He was the loving husband of the late Frances E. (Bowen) Gallup.
Bert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in England and the Pacific front on the USS Leary 879 destroyer. Prior to his employment at Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Company, retiring as a supervisor in 1996, he owned and operated a television sales and repair service for fifteen years.
A devoted communicant of St. Rita Church, Warwick since 1946, Bert faithfully served the parish in many capacities including Trustee, Parish Planning Committee member, extraordinary minister, alter server and, sacristan.
He is survived by his devoted daughters, Karen L. Gallup and Jean M. Gallup, his daughter-in-law Deborah Henderson, his granddaughters Kimberly L. Selter and Kelly L. Tresider. He was predeceased by his siblings, Melvin "Bud" Gallup, Kenneth Gallup, and Thelma McKlintock and, his loving son, Kevin F. Gallup.
Admired and loved by many, Bert was an inspiration, confidant, and friend who brought serenity to the world around him.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 8:30AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Rita Church, 722 Oakland Beach Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4PM to 7PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to St. Rita Church will be appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019