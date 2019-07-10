Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
(508) 775-0684
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
347 South St.
Hyannis, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertrand Fournier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertrand A. Fournier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertrand A. Fournier Obituary
FOURNIER, Bertrand A.
Bertrand A. Fournier, age 92, died peacefully with family on July 4th. President of Hubbard Oil, graduate of Bryant University, husband of Helen Harju Fournier, his loving spouse of over seventy years, father of Tom Fournier of Ave Maria, FL, Jean McGuinness-Rossi of Dennis, MA, & Robert Fournier of Sandwich, MA. Grandfather to ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bert served as District Manager to three major oil companies in New England, New York & Pennsylvania. He enjoyed spending time in Florida and on Cape Cod with his wife and family. Golfing and yacht club participation membership added to his life's satisfaction. His family and friends will love and cherish him forever.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, July 12th from 2-6 p.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 W. Main St., Hyannis, MA. His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13th at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis, MA with burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Pine St., Centerville, MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doane Beal & Ames
Download Now