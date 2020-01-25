|
|
NICHOLS, BERYL E. (LOVERING)
88, of Colonial Drive, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester R. "Chet" Nichols, Jr.
Born in Lincoln, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Beatrice E. (Humphrey) Lovering, she was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Nichols worked as a school nurse for the Cumberland School Department for thirty-four years before retiring. She was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, the New England Deaconess School of Nursing, and earned her Master's Degree from Rhode Island College.
She was a parishioner of Christ Church, Lincoln, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector and Chalice Bearer, and was a past Vestry member.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra L. Abraham of Lincoln; one son, Steven H. Nichols, and his wife Mary Lou, of Florida; one grandson, Luke Abraham, and his wife Mia; and one great granddaughter, Harper Abraham. She was the mother-in-law of the late Louis Abraham, Jr., and the grandmother of the late Jason L. Abraham.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Avenue, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Private burial will take place in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865, or to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020