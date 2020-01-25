Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church
1643 Lonsdale Avenue
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl E. (Lovering) Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beryl E. (Lovering) Nichols Obituary
NICHOLS, BERYL E. (LOVERING)
88, of Colonial Drive, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester R. "Chet" Nichols, Jr.
Born in Lincoln, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Beatrice E. (Humphrey) Lovering, she was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Nichols worked as a school nurse for the Cumberland School Department for thirty-four years before retiring. She was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, the New England Deaconess School of Nursing, and earned her Master's Degree from Rhode Island College.
She was a parishioner of Christ Church, Lincoln, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector and Chalice Bearer, and was a past Vestry member.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra L. Abraham of Lincoln; one son, Steven H. Nichols, and his wife Mary Lou, of Florida; one grandson, Luke Abraham, and his wife Mia; and one great granddaughter, Harper Abraham. She was the mother-in-law of the late Louis Abraham, Jr., and the grandmother of the late Jason L. Abraham.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Avenue, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Private burial will take place in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865, or to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -